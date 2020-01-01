Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Rising costs of post-acute care facilities for both the patient and payers make discharge home after hospital stay, with or without home help, a favorable alternative for all parties. Our objectives were to assess the effect of marital status, a large source of social support for many, on disposition following hospital stay.



METHODS: Patients were prospectively entered into an institutional review board-approved, trauma database at a large, academic medical center. Patients aged 55 years or older with any fracture injury between 2014 and 2017 were included. Retrospectively, their relationship status was recorded through review of patient records. A status of "married" was separated from those with a status self-reported as "single," "divorced," or "widowed." Multinomial logistic regression was used to assess whether discharge location differs by marital status while controlling for demographics and injury characteristics.



RESULTS: Of 1931 patients, 8.3% were divorced, 29.9% were single, 20.0% were widowed, and 41.8% were married. There was a significant correlation between discharge disposition and marital status. Single patients had 1.71 times, and widowed patients had 1.80 times, the odds of being discharged to a nursing home, long-term care facility, or skilled nursing facility compared to married patients after controlling for age, gender, Score for Trauma Triage in the Geriatric and Middle-Aged score, and insurance type. Additionally, single and widowed patients experienced 1.36 and 1.30 times longer length of hospital stay than their married counterparts, respectively.



DISCUSSION: Patients who are identified as "single" or "widowed" should have early social work intervention to establish clear discharge expectations. Early intervention in this way would allow time for contact with close, living relatives or friends who may be able to provide sufficient support so that patients can return home. Increasing home discharge rates for these patients would reduce lengths of hospital stay and reduce post-acute care costs for both patient and payers without materially altering unplanned readmission rates.



© The Author(s) 2020.

Language: en