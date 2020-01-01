|
Citation
|
Nestadt PS, MacKrell K, McCourt AD, Fowler DR, Crifasi CK. Inj. Epidemiol. 2020; 7: e4.
|
Affiliation
|
4Department of Health Policy and Management, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32025469
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Firearms account for the majority of US suicides, largely due to lethality and accessibility. Under Federal and Maryland law, long guns are less regulated than handguns which is a concern for increased suicide risk. This study uses Maryland data to ascertain the impact of long guns on suicides in the state. We hypothesize that the prevalence of long gun use among firearm suicides will be increased in rural and young populations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Firearms; Long guns; Policy; Rurality; Suicide