Citation
Al-Banaa I, Hawkins L, Hill SL, Lupton DJ, Jackson G, Sandilands EA, Bradberry SM, Thompson JP, Rushton S, Thomas SHL. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 77: e102672.
Affiliation
Health Protection Research Unit for Chemical and Radiation Threats and Hazards, Newcastle University, Newcastle NE2 4HH, United Kingdom.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32032867
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There have been recent increases in use of new psychoactive substances (NPS) associated with acute health harms including hospital presentations due to toxicity and increasing numbers of deaths. In response, the UK Government enacted generic legislation on 26th May 2016 (the Psychoactive Substances Act) making it an offence to produce, possess with intent to supply, supply, import or export, or possess within a custodial setting a psychoactive substance. We studied the impact of this Act on monthly frequency of enquiries made by health professionals to the UK National Poisons Information Service (NPIS) about NPS. We also studied five commonly used 'conventional' drugs of misuse that had been controlled prior to January 2009.
Language: en
Keywords
Acute harms; Legislation; New psychoactive substances