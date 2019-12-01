|
Citation
Catalano RF, Kellogg E. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; 66(3): 265-267.
Affiliation
Division of Behavioral and Social Sciences and Education, The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, Washington, District of Columbia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32029200
Abstract
Over the past decade, research has clearly demonstrated that healthy mental, emotional, and behavioral (MEB) development is critical to the foundation of a productive adulthood. Yet despite this understanding, MEB disorders continue to threaten adolescents across the United States. Half of all adolescents have had at least one diagnosable mental disorder—anxiety disorders are the most common (31.9%), followed by behavior disorders (19.1%), depression (14.3%), and substance disorders (11.4%). (Data in this paragraph are taken from the National Institutes of Health website, https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/mental-illness.shtml.) About 40% of young people who meet the criteria for one of these disorders also meet the criteria for at least one of the others.
