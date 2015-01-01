Abstract

We report a case of traumatic brain injury treated with Cerebrolysin, a neurorecovery stimulating agent. Our therapeutic approach was based on the pathophysiology of traumatic brain injury and, in particular, of diffuse axonal injury. The patient registered marked improvement in mood and cognitive performance, indicating the effectiveness of multimodal and multidisciplinary interventions after traumatic brain injury.



©Carol Davila University Press.

Language: en