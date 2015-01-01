SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Previgliano I, Soto MA. J. Med. Life 2019; 12(4): 468-470.

Neurology Chair, Critical Care Course, Maimonides University, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

(Copyright © 2019, Carol Davila University Press)

10.25122/jml-2019-1012

32025270

PMC6993291

We report a case of traumatic brain injury treated with Cerebrolysin, a neurorecovery stimulating agent. Our therapeutic approach was based on the pathophysiology of traumatic brain injury and, in particular, of diffuse axonal injury. The patient registered marked improvement in mood and cognitive performance, indicating the effectiveness of multimodal and multidisciplinary interventions after traumatic brain injury.

cerebrolysin; diffuse axonal injury; traumatic brain injury

