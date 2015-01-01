Abstract

The injury management in the acute phase of spinal cord injury starts at the accident scene and focuses on preventing and reducing secondary damages. The road traffic injured patients are mostly transferred by relatives, untrained laypeople, and the drivers of heavy vehicles. The current study explored the experience of people with spinal cord injury in the accident scene. This was a qualitative content analysis study using the semi-structured interviewing method with an interview guide for data collection. Purposive sampling method was performed within ten months until data saturation. We used the constant comparative approach recommended by Corbin and Strauss (2015). In total, 15 people with spinal cord injury and bystanders participated in this study. The central theme extracted in this study was "emotional interaction" that referred to the emotional reactions in managing road traffic victims. Two main categories of "emotional intervention" with "emotional atmosphere," "desperation," "rescue efforts," subcategories and "scene shock" with "unplanned intervention," "emotional behavior," "emotional decisions," and "emotional involvement," subcategories were classified. The emotional atmosphere of the scene and stress level of the victim and the relatives, and the insistence of the victim to escape from the harsh condition have caused those lacking medical knowledge and expertise to transfer the patient unsafely. This resulted in secondary damages, like aggravated spinal cord injury or even caused the spinal cord injury.



