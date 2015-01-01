Abstract

This study aimed to determine, among community-dwelling older adults, effects of aging on limits of stability in various directions and total area of functional base of support (FBoS) while standing. Forty-three older adults and 43 young adults maintained limits of stability in eight directions. FBoS was defined as the octagon formed by the corners made by the positions of center of pressure in the eight stability limits. FBoS area was smaller in older adults (36.6% ± 7.6% of base of support) than in young adults (47.2% ± 6.4%). Although the reduction in limits of stability in older adults can occur in all directions, the degree of the reduction varies in a direction-specific manner.

Language: en