SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tomita H, Kuno S, Kawaguchi D, Nojima O. J. Mot. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Physical Therapy, Toyohashi SOZO University, Toyohashi, Japan.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00222895.2020.1723484

PMID

32028861

Abstract

This study aimed to determine, among community-dwelling older adults, effects of aging on limits of stability in various directions and total area of functional base of support (FBoS) while standing. Forty-three older adults and 43 young adults maintained limits of stability in eight directions. FBoS was defined as the octagon formed by the corners made by the positions of center of pressure in the eight stability limits. FBoS area was smaller in older adults (36.6% ± 7.6% of base of support) than in young adults (47.2% ± 6.4%). Although the reduction in limits of stability in older adults can occur in all directions, the degree of the reduction varies in a direction-specific manner.


Language: en

Keywords

Balance; aging; center of pressure; stance control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print