Abstract

This study examined the incidence and trends of surfing-related and mild traumatic brain injuries that presented to United States emergency departments between 2001 and 2016. Subjects with surging-related head injuries were retrieved from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. A weighted total of 34,337 surfing-related head injuries were identified. The annual incidence of surfing-related head injuries insignificantly decreased from 2001 to 2016 (R2 =.119; p = .19). Most common injuries included lacerations (50.4%), blunt head injuries (25.7%), and mild traumatic brain injuries (16.1%). Mild traumatic brain injury incidence and annual percentage increased significantly during the study period (R2 =.251; p = .05 and R2 =.346; p = .02, respectively).



