Citation
Kozminski BU, Ahmed N, Cautela FS, Shah NV, Shangguan X, Doran JP, Newman JM, Horowitz EH, Gonzales AS, Lee CJ, Persaud CS, Urban WP, Stickevers SM. J. Orthop. 2020; 19: 184-188.
Affiliation
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Medicine, State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, P. K. Surendran Memorial Education Foundation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32025130
PMCID
Abstract
This study examined the incidence and trends of surfing-related and mild traumatic brain injuries that presented to United States emergency departments between 2001 and 2016. Subjects with surging-related head injuries were retrieved from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. A weighted total of 34,337 surfing-related head injuries were identified. The annual incidence of surfing-related head injuries insignificantly decreased from 2001 to 2016 (R2 =.119; p = .19). Most common injuries included lacerations (50.4%), blunt head injuries (25.7%), and mild traumatic brain injuries (16.1%). Mild traumatic brain injury incidence and annual percentage increased significantly during the study period (R2 =.251; p = .05 and R2 =.346; p = .02, respectively).
Language: en
Keywords
Concussion; Epidemiology; Head injury; Mild traumatic brain injury; Sports-related injury; Surfing