Journal Article

Citation

Kozminski BU, Ahmed N, Cautela FS, Shah NV, Shangguan X, Doran JP, Newman JM, Horowitz EH, Gonzales AS, Lee CJ, Persaud CS, Urban WP, Stickevers SM. J. Orthop. 2020; 19: 184-188.

Affiliation

Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Medicine, State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, P. K. Surendran Memorial Education Foundation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jor.2019.11.042

PMID

32025130

PMCID

PMC6997652

Abstract

This study examined the incidence and trends of surfing-related and mild traumatic brain injuries that presented to United States emergency departments between 2001 and 2016. Subjects with surging-related head injuries were retrieved from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. A weighted total of 34,337 surfing-related head injuries were identified. The annual incidence of surfing-related head injuries insignificantly decreased from 2001 to 2016 (R2 =.119; p = .19). Most common injuries included lacerations (50.4%), blunt head injuries (25.7%), and mild traumatic brain injuries (16.1%). Mild traumatic brain injury incidence and annual percentage increased significantly during the study period (R2 =.251; p = .05 and R2 =.346; p = .02, respectively).

© 2019 Professor P K Surendran Memorial Education Foundation. Published by Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Concussion; Epidemiology; Head injury; Mild traumatic brain injury; Sports-related injury; Surfing

