Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Frey KS, Strong ZH, Onyewuenyi AC, Pearson CR, Eagan BR. J. Res. Adolesc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jora.12548

PMID

32030841

Abstract

African American, European American, Mexican American, and Native American adolescents (N = 270) described how they felt and appraised their own actions in response to a peer's victimization. Analyses compared times they had calmed victim emotions, amplified anger, avenged, and resolved conflicts peacefully. Adolescents felt prouder, more helpful, more like a good friend, and expected more peer approval after calming and resolving than after amplifying anger or avenging peers. They also felt less guilt and shame after calming and resolving. Avenging elicited more positive self-evaluation than amplifying. Epistemic network analyses explored links between self-evaluative and other emotions. Pride was linked to relief after efforts to calm or resolve. Third-party revenge reflected its antisocial and prosocial nature with connections between pride, relief, anger, and guilt.

© 2020 Society for Research on Adolescence.


Language: en
