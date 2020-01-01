|
Citation
|
Van Hoorn J, McCormick EM, Perino MT, Rogers CR, Telzer EH. J. Res. Adolesc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32030837
|
Abstract
|
Neuroimaging work has examined neural processes underlying risk taking in adolescence, yet predominantly in low-risk youth. To determine whether we can extrapolate from current neurobiological models, this functional magnetic resonance imaging study investigated risk taking and peer effects in youth with conduct problems (CP; N = 19) and typically developing youth (TD; N = 25).
Language: en