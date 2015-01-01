Abstract

AIM: To investigate the epidemiology of traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) in New Zealand over a 10-year period.



METHODS: Ambispective data of all new patients admitted to New Zealand's two spinal rehabilitation units between January 2007 and December 2016 (n=929) were collated. Variables assessed included age at injury, gender, ethnicity, date of injury, aetiology, length of hospital stay, injury level, neurological status on discharge and discharge destination.



RESULTS: The incidence of TSCI averaged 22 (95% CI 21-24) per million, increasing 6% a year. The average incidence for Māori (29 per million people (95% CI 25-34)) was 1.8 times higher than New Zealand European (16 per million people (95% CI 15-18)), and show an increase of 14% a year. The median age of TSCI increased from 43 to 48 years. Overall, falls (32%), transport (32%) and sports (22%) were the most common causes of TSCI. Cervical TSCI (54%) were most common, particularly in older adults (70% over 75 years) and Māori (61%) and Pacific Island (72%) patients. Surgical rates remained stable (77%) but length of stay in hospital decreased over the study period.



CONCLUSIONS: The demographic of TSCI is changing in New Zealand. The median age of patients is increasing, as is the incidence, particularly for women, older adults and Māori patients.

