Abstract

BACKGROUND: Problems with impulsive aggression occur in many forms of psychiatric dysfunction, and are a common complaint among combat veterans. The present study sought to examine the neuroanatomical correlates of combat-related impulsive aggression.



METHODS: T1-weighted magnetic resonance images were acquired from 29 male veterans with impulsive aggression and 30 non-aggressive combat controls. Subcortical volumetry was conducted with the amygdala and hippocampus and their main constituent subdivisions as regions-of-interest (ROIs) (basolateral, centromedial amygdala; head, body, tail of hippocampus). Cortical thickness measurements were extracted for the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, orbitofrontal cortex, and anterior cingulate cortex. Within-group correlations with psychometric measures were also explored.



RESULTS: No significant group differences in cortical thickness or subcortical grey matter volumes were observed for any of the ROIs. Also, no significant correlations with any of the psychometric measures were recorded. Exploratory whole-brain analysis of cortical thickness revealed a significant group × anxiety interaction effect in a cluster located in the left lingual gyrus.



CONCLUSIONS: The current findings indicate that problems with impulsive aggression may not be directly associated with alterations in cortical thickness or amygdalar/hippocampal (sub)volumes. The observed interplay between impulsive aggression problems and anxiety-related symptoms is consistent with prior work showing the two phenomena may share the same underlying (neural) mechanisms.

