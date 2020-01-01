|
Citation
Metz S, Waiblinger-Grigull T, Schulreich S, Chae WR, Otte C, Heekeren HR, Wingenfeld K. Psychoneuroendocrinology 2020; 114: e104589.
Affiliation
Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Corporate Member of Freie Universität Berlin, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Berlin Institute of Health, Klinik für Psychiatrie und Psychotherapie, Campus Benjamin Franklin, Berlin, Germany. Electronic address: katja.wingenfeld@charite.de.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32028083
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Many studies have investigated the influence of stress on decision-making. However, results are equivocal and the exact role of increased noradrenaline and cortisol after stress remains unclear. Using pharmacological manipulation, we investigated the influence of noradrenergic and glucocorticoid activity on risky decision-making in a gambling task that included mixed-gamble trials (gains and losses are possible) and gain-only trials.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Decision-making; Hydrocortisone; Risk taking; Stress; Yohimbine