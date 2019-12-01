Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Acute severe ammonia inhalation can seriously affect oxygenation and ventilation function of patients, and even cause acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) technology is increasingly used in treating patients with ARDS caused by infection, cardiogenic shock, trauma, and drowning with achieved certain effects, but its usage for ARDS caused by ammonia is rarely reported. On July 7, 2018, a case of ARDS caused by ammonia inhalation was admitted to the emergency ICU of the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University. After admission, the patient was treated with ECMO immediately on the basis of anti-infection, anti-oxidation, suctioning and nebulization treatments. After 8 days, he was weaned from ECMO and transferred to a general ward for continued rehabilitation. After 23 days, his condition improved and was discharged without complaining of any discomfort during the follow-up till March 2019. The successful experience was summarized in order to provide reference for the treatment of such patients in the future.

Language: zh