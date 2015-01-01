Abstract

The objective of this research was to determine the differences in autonomy in both basic activities of daily life in instrumental activities of daily life, as well as functional capacity, fragility and risk of falls between an active group and a sedentary group. The individual associations of functional capacity, fragility and risk of falls were also analyzed, with autonomy in basic activities of daily living and in instrumental activities of daily living in the active group. In this cross-sectional investigation, 139 people from Huelva between 65 and 87 years of age were evaluated (Mean (M) = 73.1; standard deviation (SD) = 5.86); 100 were women and 39 men. The active and sedentary group were composed of 69 and 70 elderly people, respectively. The active group carried out a physical activity program. Among the results, a significant effect was seen in the multivariate contrast of the study variables, V = 0.24, F (5, 137) = 8.58, and p < 0.001; while in the linear regressions in the active group, the Vivifrail with the Barthel Index (Δ Adj. R2 = 0.15) and with the Lawton and Brody Scale (Δ Adj. R2 = 0.22) were used. In conclusion, the active group presented better values in all the variables evaluated in comparison to the sedentary group, establishing statistically significant differences. In addition, in the active group, it has been found that functional capacity is a significant predictive variable of autonomy in instrumental activities of daily living (22%), while fragility and the risk of falls are significant predictors of autonomy in activities of basic daily life (15%).

Language: en