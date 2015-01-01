Abstract

Giving the rising trends in obesity and chronic diseases in China, strategies to increase physical activity are important. Transport-related activity is a substantial source of physical activity and can be easily incorporated into the daily lives. It is a key social factor of health, which can help improve people's mental and physical health and decrease environmental pollution. However, little is known about recent trends in transportation modes and time in China. Between 2002 and 2010-2012, information about transportation behaviors of Chinese population aged 15 years or older were collected within two Chinese Nutrition and Health Surveys. A stratified multistage cluster sampling method was conducted to select participants. Sociodemographic information, transportation modes, and time were collected during face-to-face interviews. The study included 82,377 (mean age 41.2 years) and 143,075 (mean age 48.7 years) participants in the 2002 and 2010-2012 surveys respectively. The weighted prevalence of active transportation (including walking and cycling) decreased from 83.8% in 2002 to 54.3% in 2010-2012 (p < 0.001). During the same period, the number of participants using public transportation (including taking the bus, subway, or shuttle bus) has doubled (7.5% and 15.7%, respectively, for 2002 and 2010-2012, (p < 0.001)), and the proportion of inactive transportation (including driving or taking a car, motorcycle, taxi, or electric bicycle) more than tripled. Concurrently, the transportation time almost doubled with an increase of 25.9 min over the 10 years (p < 0.001). The prevalence of active transportation increased with age. Participants with higher family income and education reported a lower prevalence of active transportation. Females were more likely to use active transportation (OR (95% CI): 4.41 (4.14-4.70) and 2.50 (2.44-2.57), respectively, for 2002 and 2010-2012, where males were the reference). Before the prevalence of active transportation and physical activity gets lower, there is a need for the public health sector and the transport and land use sector to work together to develop related policies and initiatives with the aim of promoting active transportation and public transportation to increase the levels of physical activity and to decrease the risks of chronic diseases.

