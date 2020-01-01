Abstract

Microglia play essential roles in neuroinflammatory responses after traumatic brain injury (TBI). Our previous studies showed that phenotypes of microglia, as well as infiltrating macrophages, altered at different stages after CNS injury, which was correlated to functional outcomes. IL-13 is an anti-inflammatory cytokine that has been reported to protect against demyelination and spinal cord injury through immunomodulation. The effects of IL-13 in microglia/macrophage-mediated immune responses after TBI remain unknown. In this study, we showed that intranasal administration of IL-13 in male C57BL/6J mice accelerated functional recovery in the controlled cortical impact model of TBI. IL-13 treatment increased the time to fall off in the Rotarod test, reduced the number of foot faults in the foot fault test, and improved the score in the wire hang test up to 28 d after TBI. Consistent with functional improvement, IL-13 reduced neuronal tissue loss and preserved white matter integrity 6 d after TBI. Furthermore, IL-13 ameliorated the elevation of proinflammatory factors and reduced the number of proinflammatory microglia/macrophages 6 d after TBI. Additionally, IL-13 enhanced microglia/macrophage phagocytosis of damaged neurons in the peri-lesion areas. In vitro studies confirmed that IL-13 treatment inhibited the production of proinflammatory cytokines in rat primary microglia in response to LPS or dead neuron stimulation and increased the ability of microglia to engulf fluorophore-labeled latex beads or dead neurons. Collectively, we demonstrated that IL-13 treatment improved neurologic outcomes after TBI through adjusting microglia/macrophage phenotypes and inhibiting inflammatory responses. IL-13 may represent a potential immunotherapy to promote long-term recovery from TBI.



