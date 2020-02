Abstract

The authors regret that there was a typo error in the above article when originally published. In the conditional terms for Eq. (14), the index of the power function should be 1/4 instead of −1/4. Besides, there exists the same typo error in the subtitles of Fig. 8 and Fig. 9.



The corrected formula is openly available at:

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.firesaf.2019.102893



The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

