Abstract

BACKGROUND: Transgender individuals are often targets of abuse, bullying, harassment, discrimination and violence at school, which causes significant personal suffering and serious consequences for their education process. Research suggests that structural interventions and changes are needed to reduce these phenomena and ensure that schools function as protective and secure learning environments for sexual minorities.



AIM: This study presents a review of international interventions/programs focused on reducing bullying and promoting inclusive educational environments for transgender youths.



METHODS: An extensive literature search in English and Spanish was undertaken using the electronic database of MEDLINE, PsycINFO, SCOPUS, SciELO and LILACS (1990-2018).



RESULTS: Several international programs, guidelines and projects aimed at preventing bullying against sexual minorities (including the transgender population) in school environments were described. Recommendations and barriers to consider in the development and implementation of bullying prevention interventions in a range of school settings are discussed.



CONCLUSIONS: Evidence suggest important positive benefits associated with attending schools that have anti-bullying or inclusive policies for gender minorities, such as the improvement of school wellbeing, more positive school climate, decreasing truancy, lower levels of victimization, decreased school harassment and increased feelings of safety. However, more research is needed to follow up on the various programs and interventions described in this study, to determine whether they have been implemented and what their actual long-term impact has been. The normalization of transphobia and tolerance for sexual minorities requires the attention of public policies in education strategies designed to deconstruct gender stereotypes and eradicate transphobia among adolescents.



Language: en