SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kim JS, Seo Y. Arch Psychiatr. Nurs. 2020; 34(1): 27-34.

Affiliation

Doctoral student, Department of Nursing, Graduate School, Chung-Ang University, 84 Heukseok-ro Dongjak-Gu, 06974 Seoul, Republic of Korea. Electronic address: yejihj23@cau.ac.kr.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apnu.2019.12.005

PMID

32035586

Abstract

This study aimed to identify differences in Korean adolescents' alcohol use behaviors according to their sexual orientation and the mediating effect of victimization in this relationship using nationally representative data. Data from the Korea Youth Risk Behavior Web-based Surveys were analyzed using logistic regression analysis. There were significant associations between sexual orientation and alcohol use behaviors. Heterosexual adolescents were significantly more likely to have drinking experience in lifetime than their homosexual and bisexual peers in adjusted analyses. Victimization significantly mediated the relationship between sexual orientation and alcohol use behaviors. Our findings suggest that reducing the prevalence of alcohol use by sexual orientation should involve interventions to prevent victimization in schools.

Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Alcohol use; Mediation; Sexual orientation; Victimization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print