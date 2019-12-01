Abstract

This study aimed to identify differences in Korean adolescents' alcohol use behaviors according to their sexual orientation and the mediating effect of victimization in this relationship using nationally representative data. Data from the Korea Youth Risk Behavior Web-based Surveys were analyzed using logistic regression analysis. There were significant associations between sexual orientation and alcohol use behaviors. Heterosexual adolescents were significantly more likely to have drinking experience in lifetime than their homosexual and bisexual peers in adjusted analyses. Victimization significantly mediated the relationship between sexual orientation and alcohol use behaviors. Our findings suggest that reducing the prevalence of alcohol use by sexual orientation should involve interventions to prevent victimization in schools.



Language: en