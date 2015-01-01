SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wusinich C, Lindy DC, Russell D, Pessin N, Friesen P. Community Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Biomedical Ethics Unit, Social Studies of Medicine, McGill University, 3647 Peel St., Montreal, QC, H3A 1X1, Canada.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-020-00556-0

PMID

32036517

Abstract

Guided by the principles of Open Dialogue and Intentional Peer Support (IPS), Parachute NYC was designed to provide a "soft landing" for people experiencing psychiatric crisis. From 2012 to 2018, Parachute's teams of clinicians and peer specialists provided home-based mental health care to enrollees and their networks (family, friends), seeking to engage and improve their natural support networks. This qualitative study examined the experiences of enrollees and network members who participated in Parachute. Participants reported that they valued the accessibility and flexibility of Parachute as well as their relationships with, and the lack of hierarchy within, the Parachute team. Responses to the structure of network meetings and Parachute's approach to medication were mixed, with a few participants struggling with what they felt was a lack of urgency and others experiencing the approach as holistic. Many enrollees and network members reported that Parachute improved their self-understanding and relationships with each other.


Language: en

Keywords

Community mental health; Intentional Peer Support; Open Dialogue; Parachute; Peer specialist; Qualitative

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
