Broeker L, Haeger M, Bock O, Kretschmann B, Ewolds H, Künzell S, Raab M. Exp. Brain Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
School of Applied Sciences, London South Bank University, 103 Borough Road, London, SE1 0AA, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PMID
32036415
The study examined the impact of visual predictability on dual-task performance in driving and tracking tasks. Participants (N = 27) performed a simulated driving task and a pursuit tracking task. In either task, visual predictability was manipulated by systematically varying the amount of advance visual information: in the driving task, participants drove at night with low beam, at night with high beam, or in daylight; in the tracking task, participants saw a white line that specified the future target trajectory for 200, 400 or 800 ms. Concurrently with driving or tracking, participants performed an auditory task. They had to discriminate between two sounds and press a pedal upon hearing the higher sound.
Language: en
Driving simulation; Dual task; Manual tracking; Predictability