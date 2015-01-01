|
Citation
Thomée S, Österberg K, Rådman L, Jakobsson K. Int. Arch. Occup. Environ. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, P.O. Box 414, 405 30, Gothenburg, Sweden.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32036424
Abstract
PURPOSE: The purpose was to examine long-term consequences of exposure to electrical current passing through the body. We investigated (1) whether electricians after having experienced an electrical accident report more cognitive problems and lower mental wellbeing and (2) have objectively verifiable reduced cognitive function; and (3) which circumstances at the time of the accident affect long-term subjective cognitive function and mental wellbeing? METHODS: A survey of male electricians who had experienced electrical accidents (n = 510) and a clinical study in a subsample (n = 23) who reported residual health problems was carried out. Both groups were examined regarding subjective cognitive function (Euroquest-9) and mental wellbeing (Symptom Checklist-90 subscales). The clinical study included neuropsychological tests of memory, attention, spatial function, and premorbid intellectual capacity. A matched control group was retrieved from reference data.
Language: en
Keywords
Electrical accident; Electrical injury; Neuropsychology; Occupational accident; Occupational injury; Psychological health; Symptoms