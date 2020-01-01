Abstract

The primary objective of this study was to clarify whether balance evaluation during walking in elderly people was related to fall risk assessment; the second objective was to clarify the difference in balance strategy between young and elderly people based on the balance evaluation through a gait cycle. Thirty healthy young adults and 25 healthy elderly adults participated. All participants performed walking at their preferred speed and at a fast speed. Based on the margin of stability (MoS), balance during a gait cycle was divided into medial/lateral and anterior/posterior direction (ML/AP-MoS). Positive/negative integral values of ML-MoS were defined as ML-MoS POS /ML-MoS NEG , and the average of AP-MoS over the gait cycle was defined as AP-MoS mean . The fast/preferred ratio of AP-MoS mean /ML-MoS POS (AP-MoS mean (Fast/Preferred)/ML-MoS POS (Fast/Preferred)) and the fast-preferred difference of ML-MoS NEG (ML-MoS NEG (Fast-Preferred)) were compared between groups. ML/AP-MoS at the preferred/fast gait was also compared between 12 gait events and groups. The Japanese version of the Mini-Balance Evaluation Systems Test (J-Mini-BESTest), the Japanese version of the Activities-specific Balance Confidence Scale (J-ABC scale), and the number of falls in the past year were obtained from all subjects. ML-MoS POS (Fast/Preferred), ML-MoS NEG (Fast-Preferred), and AP-MoS mean (Fast/Preferred) were significantly correlated with J-Mini-BESTest. Gait balance evaluation based on MoS may reflect an individual's balance function. In fast gait, ML-MoS at foot flat and toe off and AP-MoS at just before heel strike were highly likely to be gait events to identify elderly adults with balance disorders.



