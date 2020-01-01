Abstract

Suicidal behavior is result of the interaction of several contributors, including genetic and environmental factors. The integration of approaches considering the polygenic component of suicidal behavior, such as polygenic risk scores (PRS) and DNA methylation is promising for improving our understanding of the complex interplay between genetic and environmental factors in this behavior. The aim of this study was the evaluation of DNA methylation differences between individuals with high and low genetic burden for suicidality. The present study was divided into two phases. In the first phase, genotyping with the Psycharray chip was performed in a discovery sample of 568 Mexican individuals, of which 149 had suicidal behavior (64 individuals with suicidal ideation, 50 with suicide attempt and 35 with completed suicide). Then, a PRS analysis based on summary statistics from the Psychiatric Genomic Consortium was performed in the discovery sample. In a second phase, we evaluated DNA methylation differences between individuals with high and low genetic burden for suicidality in a sub-sample of the discovery sample (target sample) of 94 subjects. We identified 153 differentially methylated sites between individuals with low and high-PRS. Among genes mapped to differentially methylated sites, we found genes involved in neurodevelopment (CHD7, RFX4, KCNA1, PLCB1, PITX1, NUMBL) and ATP binding (KIF7, NUBP2, KIF6, ATP8B1, ATP11A, CLCN7, MYLK, MAP2K5). Our results suggest that genetic variants might increase the predisposition to epigenetic variations in genes involved in neurodevelopment. This study highlights the possible implication of polygenic burden in the alteration of epigenetic changes in suicidal behavior.



