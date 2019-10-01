|
Swanson R, Robinson KM. Med. Clin. North Am. 2020; 104(2): 327-343.
Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA; Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 3800 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA. Electronic address: Keith.Robinson@va.gov.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32035572
Aging-associated anatomic and physiologic decline begins during the fourth decade of life and progresses over the ensuing decades sometimes to a state of frailty, with the decline amplified when there is deconditioning. Aging-related gait and balance disorders leading to an increased risk of falling can be compensated for with the use of exercise interventions, durable medical equipment, and environmental modifications. Caregiver training is an essential component of geriatric rehabilitation.
Language: en
Aging; Caregivers; Deconditioning; Durable medical equipment; Geriatrics; Parkinsonism; Rehabilitation