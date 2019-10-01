SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ellen MI, Lin C. Med. Clin. North Am. 2020; 104(2): 313-325.

Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA.

10.1016/j.mcna.2019.10.010

32035571

Each year increasing numbers of people participate in a wider variety of athletic endeavors. Unlike previous generations, many patients remain in these activities later into their lives, some well beyond retirement. As the population ages and their activities continue, they are subject to injury of various forms affecting all aspects of their bodies.

Athletic injuries; Diagnosis; Treatment; Weekend warrior weekend athlete

