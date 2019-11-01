Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an acquired insult to the brain from an external mechanical force that may result in temporary or permanent impairment. The goal of this article is to provide a general review of the epidemiology, pathophysiology and medical management of adult patients with TBI for providers practicing outside the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation. The medical and rehabilitation management of moderate to severe TBI is the focus of this article, with a brief discussion of the management of mild injuries.



Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en