Abstract

There has been an increase in the number of on-road vehicles of all types, especially in some developing countries. The rise of traffic heterogeneity causes larger mixed traffic congestion. This study examines the impact of next-nearest leading vehicles on the driving of following drivers in mixed traffic. Although previous studies reported that traffic stability can be improved with the introduction of followers' anticipatory driving that refers to multiple leaders, the effect of anticipatory driving on mixed traffic has not yet been examined. Using data collected from experiments conducted with groups of two and three vehicles, we found that operational delay, maximum acceleration and deceleration of the followers were affected by the presence of next-nearest leaders. In addition, we developed regression models of the affected followers' behaviours with respect to the next-nearest leaders and identified the factors affecting these behaviours. For example, the followers' deceleration is directly affected by the height of the next-nearest leading vehicles. Hence, the model parameters for determining the deceleration of following vehicles should take the height of the next-nearest leading vehicle into consideration. Finally, based on the regression models, we estimated values of parameters in the intelligent driver model when the type of the next-nearest leader was changed. Stability analysis based on these estimated parameters implied that a tall or short next-nearest leader with a large engine power would stabilise traffic when anticipatory driving of followers is possible.

Language: en