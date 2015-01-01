|
Boele-Vos M, Goldenbeld C, Strijp-Houtenbos M, Commandeur JJF, Twisk DAM. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2020; 12(1): 17-36.
(Copyright © 2020, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Head injury severity may be reduced by a helmet, however, helmets are not mandatory in the Netherlands. Yet public support for voluntary use of helmets for children is high. This study evaluated the effect of a five-year school-based campaign (4- to 8-year-olds) on helmet-wearing rates and identified its success and failure factors. We compared observed helmet-wearing rates before the campaign, with yearly rates during programme, and related those to wearing rates in a control area. Parents, together with their children, completed questionnaires on self-reported helmet wearing, attitudes, beliefs, and barriers.
Evaluation; follow-up; free bicycle helmet; school-based campaign