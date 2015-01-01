|
Bourdet N, Deck C, Meyer F, Willinger R. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2020; 12(1): 52-65.
(Copyright © 2020, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Based on real-world bicycle accident reconstructions and virtual accident simulations, the present study proposes realistic head-impact conditions in terms of oblique impact velocities. Thus, an existing bicycle helmet has been impacted frontally and laterally under oblique impacts with a Hybrid III dummy head fully instrumented for a 6D motion recording. The head acceleration curves were implemented in the Strasbourg University Finite Elements Head Model to assess the brain-injury risk in terms of intracerebral Von-Mises stress.
Language: en
Bicycle helmet; bicyclist’s head impact conditions; helmet test method; model based head injury criteria