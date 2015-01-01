|
Hagenzieker MP, Kint S, Vissers L, Schagen INLG, Bruin J, Gent P, Commandeur JJF. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2020; 12(1): 94-115.
(Copyright © 2020, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
Cyclists may have incorrect expectations of the behaviour of automated vehicles in interactions with them, which could bring extra risks in traffic. This study investigated whether expectations and behavioural intentions of cyclists when interacting with automated cars differed from those with manually driven cars. A photo experiment was conducted with 35 participants who judged bicycle-car interactions from the perspective of the cyclist. Thirty photos were presented. An experimental design was used with between-subjects factor instruction (two levels: positive, neutral), and two within-subjects factors: car type (three levels: roof name plate, sticker - these two external features indicated automated cars; and traditional car), and series (two levels: first, second). Participants were asked how sure they were to be noticed by the car shown in the photos, whether the car would stop, and how they would behave themselves. A subset of nine participants was equipped with an eye-tracker.
Language: en
automated driving; autonomous vehicles; cyclists; expectations; external features; interaction; road safety; road user behaviour