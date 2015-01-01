Abstract

In Poland, bicycle traffic is on the rise. Over the last 10 years the share of bicycle trips in Warsaw has increased from 0.9% to 3.1%. This development is accompanied by an increase in incidents in which cyclists are involved. Between 2010 and 2014 there were approximately twice as many accidents and almost three times more collisions, 25% of which took place at cycle track crossings. The aim of the study conducted within a larger research project was to assess safety of bicycle users at various types of crossings. Accidents involving cyclists are very scattered, thus epidemiological analyses may not give satisfactory results. In the reported study the traffic conflict technique was used. Surveys were carried out at three cycle track crossings, differing with respect to geometrical layout and traffic control method. Video recording technique was applied - approximately 70 hours of material were analysed at each survey point. Dangerous situations were identified (approximately 700) and categorised into six types of incidents. Subsequently, the relationship between the number of conflicts and traffic volumes was analysed. This allowed to identify traffic management solutions that are safer and to list design elements that should be avoided.

