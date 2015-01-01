Abstract

The present study investigated the relationship between offenses of drivers in terms of number of tickets and their demographic, behavioral, and personality factors. The researchers had the aim of identifying significant contributing predictors of being ticketed and comparing the relationship between aberrant driving behaviors and tickets for those identified as offending. Ticket frequency models were developed to estimate the drivers' offenses, potential for improvement method was applied to screen out offending drivers and correlation analysis was used to figure out the probability of being ticketed with inclination to commit aberrant driving behavior. A sample including 1,762 drivers was collected. The Iranian drivers responded to a questionnaire aimed at compiling various measures of personality type, aberrant driving behaviors, and demographic and ticket history information. The sample consisted of 78% male and 22% female with a total mean age of 35.6 (SD = 11.987) years. Six models with various independent variables were developed using generalized linear modeling (GLM) approach with a negative binomial error structure. The results indicated that different combinations of variables such as education level, car price, marital status, age, personality type, income level, place of residence, driving experience and exposure and gender in particular influence driving tickets. In the screening procedure, 620 drivers were identified as offending drivers. Comparison analyses between aberrant driving behaviors evidenced that lapses, errors, ordinary and aggressive violations are significantly different for offending drivers at 5% significant level. A correlation comparison between offending and nonoffending drivers revealed that ordinary violations play a more important role than the others on being ticketed.

Language: en