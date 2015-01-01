Abstract

Cell phone use while driving can distract the driver and can lead to serious traffic safety problems. Similarly, not using a seat belt can increase the risk of injuries and/or fatalities in the event of a crash. The objective of this study is to identify the rate of cell phone use as well as the rate of seat belt noncompliance in Qatar and to investigate the association between the two. A total of 7,982 vehicles were observed at 40 intersections. The overall rate of seat belt noncompliance was 16.4%, and the overall rate of cell phone use while driving was 10.7%. Logit models were developed to identify the factors that affect the use of cell phones and seat belts, and a significant association was found between the two. The results of the study show that people driving sport utility vehicles are less likely to wear seat belts than those using other types of vehicles and more likely to use their cell phones while driving. In addition, male drivers are more likely than female drivers to wear seat belts and less likely to use their cell phones while driving. Furthermore, young drivers are less likely to wear seat belts than older drivers and more likely to use their cell phones while driving. The results of this study can help policy makers and public agencies to understand the profiles of drivers who use cell phones while driving and who are also noncompliant with seat belt use. This information can help in identifying the proper countermeasures and the targeted population in both Qatar and similar countries in the region.

