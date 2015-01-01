Abstract

BACKGROUND: Instability of the sternoclavicular (SC) joint is a rare but potentially devastating pathologic condition, particularly when it occurs in young or active patients, where it can lead to persistent pain and impairment of shoulder function. SC joint reconstruction using a hamstring tendon autograft is a commonly used treatment option, but midterm results are still lacking.



PURPOSE/HYPOTHESIS: The purpose of this study was to assess the clinical outcomes, survivorship, and return-to-sports rate after SC joint reconstruction using a hamstring tendon autograft in patients suffering from SC joint instability. We hypothesized that SC joint reconstruction would result in good clinical outcomes, high rate of survivorship, and a high rate of return to sports. STUDY DESIGN: Case series; Level of evidence, 4.



METHODS: All patients who underwent SC joint reconstruction with a hamstring tendon autograft for SC joint instability, with a minimum 5-year follow-up, were included. Patient-reported outcomes were assessed prospectively by the use of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES) score, Single Assessment Numerical Evaluation (SANE) score, short version of the Disabilities of the Arm, Shoulder and Hand (QuickDASH) score, 12-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-12) physical component summary (PCS), and patient satisfaction. Survivorship of reconstruction was defined as no further revision surgery or clinical failure such as recurrent instability or subluxation events. Return to sports and pain were assessed using a customized questionnaire.



RESULTS: A total of 22 shoulders that underwent SC joint reconstruction, with a mean patient age of 31.3 years (range, 15.8-57.0 years) at the time of surgery, were included. At the final evaluation, 18 shoulders, with a mean follow-up of 6.0 years (range, 5.0-7.3 years), completed a minimum 5-year follow-up. All clinical outcome scores improved significantly from preoperatively to postoperatively: ASES (50.0 to 91.0; P =.005), SANE (45.9 to 86.0; P =.007), QuickDASH (44.2 to 12.1; P =.003), and SF-12 PCS (39.4 to 50.9; P =.001). Median postoperative satisfaction was 9 (range, 7-10). The construct survivorship was 90% at 5-year follow-up. There were 2 patients with failed treatment at 82 and 336 days postoperatively because of instability or pain who underwent revision SC joint reconstruction and capsulorrhaphy. Another patient had a superficial wound infection, which was debrided once and resulted in a good clinical outcome. Of the patients who answered optional sports activity questions, 15 (17 shoulders, 77%) participated in recreational or professional sports before the injury. At final follow-up, 14 patients (16 of 17 shoulders, 94%) returned to their preinjury level of sports. The visual analog scale score for pain today (P =.004) and pain at its worst (P =.004) improved significantly from preoperatively to postoperatively.



CONCLUSION: SC joint reconstruction with a hamstring tendon autograft for SC joint instability resulted in significantly improved clinical outcomes with high patient satisfaction and 90% survivorship at midterm follow-up. Furthermore, 94% of this young and high-demand patient population returned to their previous level of sports. Concerns in terms of advanced postinstability arthritis were not confirmed because a significant decrease in pain was found after a minimum 5-year follow-up.

