This scientific commentary refers to ‘Modelling brain development to detect white matter injury in term and preterm born neonates’ by O’Muircheartaigh et al. (doi: 10.1093/brain/awz412).



Being born too early (gestational age <37 weeks) or too late (>42 weeks) can have devastating consequences for the developing brain. Being born on time matters, with the most premature and postmature neonates at greatest risk for adverse outcomes. Both groups of neonates are at high risk for brain injury, and associated cognitive impairments and motor disorders including cerebral palsy. Advances in neonatal care in recent years have decreased mortality substantially in these high-risk groups, but morbidity has remained...

