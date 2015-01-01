Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is inconsistency across child development and care literature in operationalizing serious play-related injury, and also a lack of understanding of how mothers and fathers conceptualize serious play-related injury. The current study explores parents' perspectives of their 2- to 7-year-old children's serious play-related injuries in urban and rural areas of British Columbia and Québec, Canada, and provides an urban/rural and gender analysis of the results.



METHODS: We conducted semi-structured interviews with 41 mothers and 63 fathers from 57 families, a total of 104 participants, in urban and rural locations in British Columbia and Québec, Canada. We used a social constructionist approach to the research and reflexive thematic analysis to construct themes from participant responses and to inform the consequent categorizations of serious play-related injury.



RESULTS: The results indicate four categories of parents' conceptualizations of serious play-related injury: (1) injury requiring medical intervention; (2) injury resulting in head trauma; (3) injury resulting in debilitation; and (4) broken bones.



CONCLUSIONS: Child development and care advocates can use these categories to strengthen their communications with parents and to improve understanding of parents' conceptualizations of children's serious play-related injury.



