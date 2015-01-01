|
Bauer MEE, Brussoni M, Giles AR. Child Care Health Dev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
School of Human Kinetics, University of Ottawa, 125 University Private, Ottawa, ON.
32037597
BACKGROUND: There is inconsistency across child development and care literature in operationalizing serious play-related injury, and also a lack of understanding of how mothers and fathers conceptualize serious play-related injury. The current study explores parents' perspectives of their 2- to 7-year-old children's serious play-related injuries in urban and rural areas of British Columbia and Québec, Canada, and provides an urban/rural and gender analysis of the results.
child development; child injury; family dynamics; qualitative analysis