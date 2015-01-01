SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brailovskaia J, Teismann T, Margraf J. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Mental Health Research and Treatment Center, Department of Psychology, Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany.

(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

10.1027/0227-5910/a000652

32036702

Background: Stressful life events and suicide ideation regularly occur together. Yet, little is known about factors that buffer individuals against the development of suicide ideation. Aim: In a long-term follow-up study design, it was investigated whether positive mental health, that is, high levels of subjective and psychological well-being, buffers the association between stressful life events and suicide ideation. Method: A total of 126 German students (80.2% female; age: M = 24.29, SD = 5.21) were assessed at a baseline evaluation and again 24 months later. Data were collected using self-report questionnaires. Results: Linear hierarchical regression analysis was used to analyze the data. Positive mental health was considered to moderate the impact of stressful life events on suicide ideation – controlling for age and gender. Limitations: Current results are limited to university students. Conclusions: Positive mental health interacts with stressful life events, such that those with high levels of positive mental health show an attenuated increase in suicide ideation at elevated levels of stress. Positive mental health seems to confer resilience and should be focused on in counseling centers for students.
Keywords: positive mental health, stressful life events, suicide ideation, 2-year follow-up study


Language: en

