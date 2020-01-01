|
Citation
Finn C, Johnson MD, Neyer FJ. Dev. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
32039608
Abstract
Do patterns of intimate relationship development foreshadow whether couples' unions stay together or end in separation? Integrating tenets from the enduring dynamics and emergent distress models of relationship development, we propose an accumulating distress model suggesting that the trajectories of those in dissolving partnerships (i.e., unions that ultimately end) are characterized by higher base levels of distress that increase more rapidly over time compared to those in continuing partnerships. In addition, we propose that this pattern applies to codevelopment between partners: those in dissolving unions are expected to have higher base dissimilarity that increases more rapidly over time compared to continuing couples. We further test whether the proposed patterns of codevelopment are equally apparent in young and middle adult couples. To test this model, we draw on data from 1,965 couples from 2 age groups in the German Family Panel study surveyed annually 7 times.
Language: en