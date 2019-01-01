SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Appavu B, Burrows BT, Foldes S, Adelson PD. Front. Neurol. 2019; 10: e1261.

Affiliation

Department of Child Health, University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ, United States.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fneur.2019.01261

PMID

32038449

PMCID

PMC6988791

Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children. Improved methods of monitoring real-time cerebral physiology are needed to better understand when secondary brain injury develops and what treatment strategies may alleviate or prevent such injury. In this review, we discuss emerging technologies that exist to better understand intracranial pressure (ICP), cerebral blood flow, metabolism, oxygenation and electrical activity. We also discuss approaches to integrating these data as part of a multimodality monitoring strategy to improve patient care.

Copyright © 2019 Appavu, Burrows, Foldes and Adelson.


Language: en

Keywords

autoregulation; multimodality monitoring; neurocritical care; pediatrics; traumatic brain injury

