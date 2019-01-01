Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children. Improved methods of monitoring real-time cerebral physiology are needed to better understand when secondary brain injury develops and what treatment strategies may alleviate or prevent such injury. In this review, we discuss emerging technologies that exist to better understand intracranial pressure (ICP), cerebral blood flow, metabolism, oxygenation and electrical activity. We also discuss approaches to integrating these data as part of a multimodality monitoring strategy to improve patient care.



