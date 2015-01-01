|
Citation
Hendriks H, Wilmsen D, van Dalen W, Gebhardt WA. Front. Psychol. 2019; 10: e2991.
Affiliation
Institute of Psychology, Health, Medical and Neuropsychology Unit, Leiden University, Leiden, Netherlands.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
32038379
PMCID
Abstract
Research has shown that young people post a lot of alcohol-related posts (i.e., alcoholposts) on social media and these posts have been shown to increase drinking behaviors. Because social influencers (i.e., individuals with the potential to influence large audiences on social media) may have a strong influence on young people, it is important to know whether and how often they post about alcohol. Furthermore, because by using influencers alcohol brands may have found a way to circumvent regulations that prohibit advertising for minors, it is important to understand whether alcohol brands are visible in influencers' posts and whether influencers use disclosures (e.g., "#ad") to notify viewers. In a content analysis of Instagram posts of 178 popular influencers, we investigated: (1) how many and how often influencers post about alcohol, (2) what type of influencers post about alcohol, (3) what the characteristics of influencers' alcoholposts are, and (4) to what extent these alcoholposts are commercialized (e.g., by showing brands and sponsorship disclosures).
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents and young adults; alcohol brands; alcohol consumption; influencers; social media; sponsorship disclosure