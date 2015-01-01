SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Morrison TN, Rizzi E, Turkkan OA, Jagacinski RJ, Su H, Wang J. Hum. Factors 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

12330 University of Texas at Austin, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0018720820902879

PMID

32040372

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to measure drivers' attention to preview and their velocity and acceleration tracking error to evaluate two- and three-dimensional displays for following a winding roadway.

BACKGROUND: Display perturbation techniques and Fourier analysis of steering movements can be used to infer drivers' spatio-temporal distribution of attention to preview. Fourier analysis of tracking error time histories provides measures of position, velocity, and acceleration error.

METHOD: Participants tracked a winding roadway with 1 s of preview in low-fidelity driving simulations. Position and rate-aided vehicle dynamics were paired with top-down and windshield displays of the roadway.

RESULTS: For both vehicle dynamics, tracking was smoother with the windshield display. This display emphasizes nearer preview positions and has a closer correspondence to the control-theoretic optimal attentional distributions for these tasks than the top-down display. This correspondence is interpreted as a form of stimulus-response compatibility. The position error and attentional signal-to-noise ratios did not differ between the two displays with position control, but with more complex rate-aided control much higher position error and much lower attentional signal-to-noise ratios occurred with the top-down display.

CONCLUSION: Display-driven influences on the distribution of attention may facilitate tracking with preview when they are similar to optimal attentional distributions derived from control theory. APPLICATION: Display perturbation techniques can be used to assess spatially distributed attention to evaluate displays and secondary tasks in the context of driving. This methodology can supplement eye movement measurements to determine what information is guiding drivers' actions.


Language: en

Keywords

attentional processes; control theory; driver behavior; perceptual-motor performance; stimulus–response compatibility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print