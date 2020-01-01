SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wong J, Bourke E, Roberts V, Lim SM, Johnson D, Hamblin PS, Karunajeewa H, Greene S. Intern. Med. J. 2020; 50(2): 239-242.

Austin Clinical Toxicology Service, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/imj.14729

32037702

Lead poisoning is an uncommon and challenging diagnosis to make. In 2018, The Victorian Department of Health issued a health warning following four cases of lead poisoning associated with illicit opium use in Melbourne, Australia. We present these cases to highlight clinical features and the relevant investigations leading to diagnosis. All cases occurred in recent immigrants to Australia, who had access to non-traditional sources of opioids. Health care professionals should consider lead poisoning in patients with appropriate symptoms and a history of illicit opium use.

© 2020 Royal Australasian College of Physicians.


Australia; Iran; lead poisoning; opioid; opium

