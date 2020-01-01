|
Citation
|
Ho P, Bulsara C, Patman S, Downs J, Hill AM. J. Appl. Res. Intellect. Disabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Physiotherapy and Exercise Science, Curtin University, Perth, WA, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32039539
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adults with intellectual disability experience high rates of falls making falls prevention an important health need. The purpose of the study was to seek perspectives of older adults with intellectual disability and their caregivers to (a) explore the experiences of older adults with intellectual disability when seeking healthcare services after a fall and (b) identify enablers and barriers when taking up evidence-based falls recommendations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
accidental falls; barriers and enablers; intellectual disability; referral and consultation