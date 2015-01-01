|
Citation
Smith LR, Pegoraro A. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
School of Human Kinetics, Laurentian University, Sudbury, Ontario, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32040384
Abstract
The framing of child sex abuse in media has previously been examined to uncover the potential ways news media could influence public perception about the issue. This mixed methods analysis of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal involving USA gymnastics and Michigan State University, grounded in the principles of framing theory, examines the patterns in coverage, as well as the episodic and thematic frames evident in the coverage of the scandal and its victims.
Language: en
Keywords
Framing theory; Larry Nassar; child sex abuse; media framing; moral panic theory