Citation
Oudega ML, Siddiqui A, Wattjes MP, Barkhof F, Kate MT, Muller M, Bouckaert F, Vandenbulcke M, De Winter FL, Sienaert P, Stek ML, Comijs HC, Korten NCM, Emsell L, Eikelenboom P, Rhebergen D, Van Exel E, Dols A. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Psychiatry, Amsterdam Public Health Research Institute, Amsterdam UMC, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32036772
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Apathy symptoms are defined as a lack of interest and motivation. Patients with late-life depression (LLD) also suffer from lack of interest and motivation and previous studies have linked apathy to vascular white matter hyperintensities (WMH) of the brain in depressed and nondepressed patients. The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between apathy symptoms, depressive symptoms, and WMH in LLD. We hypothesize that late-onset depression (LOD; first episode of depression after 55 years of age) is associated with WMH and apathy symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
|
MRI; apathy symptoms; depression severity; late-onset depression; vascular depression; white matter hyperintensities