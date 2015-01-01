SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fischer KR, Cooper C, Marks A, Slutkin G. J. Health Care Poor Underserved 2020; 31(1): 25-34.

(Copyright © 2020, Johns Hopkins University Press)

10.1353/hpu.2020.0005

32037314

The National Uniform Claim Committee recognized a new type of health care provider for violence intervention: prevention professional. This creates a pathway for population health interventions to obtain reimbursement through traditional medical financing systems. In addition to violence, prevention professionals may specialize in other conditions of public health importance.


