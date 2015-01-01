|
Citation
Simpson GK, Anderson MI, Jones KF, Genders M, Gopinath B. NeuroRehabilitation 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
John Walsh Centre of Rehabilitation Research, Kolling Institute, Sydney University, Sydney NSW, Australia.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32039872
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A deficits approach to understanding psychological adjustment in family caregivers of individuals with a neurological disability is extensive, but further research in the field of positive psychology (spirituality, resilience, hope) may provide a potential avenue for broadening knowledge of the family caregiver experience after traumatic brain injury (TBI) or spinal cord injury (SCI).
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; burden; depression; family caregiver; hope; psychological adjustment; resilience; spinal cord injury; spirituality