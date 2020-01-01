|
Citation
|
Marshall RE, Milligan-Saville JS, Steel Z, Bryant RA, Mitchell PB, Harvey SB. Occup. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Black Dog Institute, Sydney, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32040153
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Pre-employment psychological screening to detect psychological vulnerability is common amongst emergency service organizations worldwide, yet the evidence for its ability to predict poor mental health outcomes is limited with published studies looking at post-recruitment research data rather than data collected by the organizations themselves. AIMS: The present study sought to investigate the ability of pre-employment screening to predict later psychological injury-related absenteeism amongst police officers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Health screening; PTSD; mental health; personality; psychiatry; psychology